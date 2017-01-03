Hot Austin restaurant chain opens new location in booming neighborhood
Austin's beloved Korean barbecue joint is expanding like crazy. Chi'Lantro BBQ 's newest location on East Riverside Drive will open Monday, January 9. In just six years founder Jae Kim has grown Chi'Lantro from a lone food truck to a successful chain that includes a catering department and kimchi facility.
