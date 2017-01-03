Hot Austin chicken chain flies into new location
After its successful East Austin launch, a second outpost of Flyrite Chicken will open Sunday, January 15, at 6539 Burnet Rd. "Our team could not be more excited to finally unveil details surrounding Flyrite's second location, and we look forward to now serving North Austin residents for years to come," says owner Kevin Warden in a release. "The positive feedback and overall support from our first location on East Seventh has been truly overwhelming, and we are so glad to call Austin our home."
