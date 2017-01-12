Homeless camp in South Austin has neighbors on edge

As city officials focus their attention on ways to serve and get a grip on Austin's growing homeless population, KXAN is hearing from more areas with problems, including a spot off William Cannon Drive in south Austin where neighbors say they don't feel safe. Below the bustle of traffic, on the other side of the train tracks, you'll find signs of life, now encroaching on nearby neighborhoods.

