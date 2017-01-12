Homeless camp in South Austin has nei...

Homeless camp in South Austin has neighbors on edge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

As city officials focus their attention on ways to serve and get a grip on Austin's growing homeless population, KXAN is hearing from more areas with problems, including a spot off William Cannon Drive in south Austin where neighbors say they don't feel safe. Below the bustle of traffic, on the other side of the train tracks, you'll find signs of life, now encroaching on nearby neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Wang 1,021
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Thu Flat Broke Now 1
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Wed President Donald ... 4,272
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 7 Lilbirch 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC