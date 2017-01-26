Hiring our Heroes job fair in Austin, Tx.
A Hiring our Heroes job fair is held during the Department of Texas Mid-Winter Conference in Austin Texas, on Wednesday, Jan.25, 2017. Photo by Photo by Lucas Carter/The American Legion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5,088
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Gentalmans club
|13 hr
|Secrets
|2
|Dell Job Statis
|Wed
|worker
|1
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 22
|gsantos417
|9
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|Jan 22
|butters_
|3
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Jan 21
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC