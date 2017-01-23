HFTP's Hospitality Financial Comparison Database, GHACP, Seeks Additional Global Participants

Hospitality Financial Technology Professionals 11709 Boulder Ln., Suite 110 Austin, TX 78726 United States Tollfree: 646 4387 Phone: 249-5333 Fax: 249-1533 Visit Website The Global Hospitality Accounting Common Practices is a valuable tool that provides users a way to compare global hospitality accounting practices from five different countries, plus the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry , 10th and 11th editions. Developed by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals and released in Fall 2014, the association continues to build this important resource and is now reaching out for input to expand the database.

