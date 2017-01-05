Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Austin | All Ablog Austin
Austin residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas tree either for curbside pickup or for drop-off at Zilker Park like Steve Soward is doing on Tuesday afternoon January 3, 2017. Trees collected will be turned into mulch and will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis to Austin residents starting Thursday, January 19. RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN If you're looking to put a respectable end to the tree that saw you through the holiday season, you have two easy recycling options.
