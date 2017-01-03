Handcuffed Texas suspect who shot himself has died
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Zacharay Khabir Anam. Khabir Anam, a Texas man who managed to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot himself in the head while handcuffed in the back of a police patrol car died of his wound Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Austin, Texas, one day after the shooting.
