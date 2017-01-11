Good Samaritans rescue woman in east ...

Good Samaritans rescue woman in east Austin kidnapping

A woman walking to work on Jan. 9 was assaulted and nearly kidnapped in East Austin. Good Samaritans witnessed the assault taking place and were able to pin down the suspect until police arrived.

