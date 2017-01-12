Gone Ameripolitan
Veteran Austin honky-tonker Dale Watson says it's gotten harder and harder to explain his music to strangers-the curious truck-stop bystander intrigued by Watson's tour bus emblazoned with his autograph or the barber trimming his signature pompadour before a far-flung road show. The Ameripolitan Music Awards show is Feb. 15 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Highways.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Ky Huber is a coward
|13 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|13 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|17 hr
|Just Think
|4,274
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC