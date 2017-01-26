Fugitive in 1983 Austin cold case sur...

Fugitive in 1983 Austin cold case surrenders to authorities

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley addresses the family of Laurie Stout during a press conference at the Federal Courthouse on Dec. 13. At right is FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs. APD along with the FBI announced Dec. 13 that Robert Van Wisse has been added to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Just Think 5,168
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr CountryPharts 1,068
Review: Adore Bela Lash Lounge 14 hr Christi H 1
Gentalmans club Wed Secrets 2
Dell Job Statis Wed worker 1
Someone is getting wild (May '13) Jan 22 gsantos417 9
News Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief Jan 22 butters_ 3
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC