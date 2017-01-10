Flyrite Chicken opens in North Austin...

Flyrite Chicken opens in North Austin next weekend with chance to win chicken for a year

Austin's answer to that fast-food fried chicken giant expands next weekend. Flyrite Chicken opens at 6539 Burnet Road on January 22. The drive-thru and dine-in restaurant is located on the lot next to Barley Swine, Lick Honest Ice Cream and Bufalina Due.

