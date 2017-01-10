Flyrite Chicken opens in North Austin next weekend with chance to win chicken for a year
Austin's answer to that fast-food fried chicken giant expands next weekend. Flyrite Chicken opens at 6539 Burnet Road on January 22. The drive-thru and dine-in restaurant is located on the lot next to Barley Swine, Lick Honest Ice Cream and Bufalina Due.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 hr
|President Donald ...
|4,271
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Sat
|Lilbirch
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC