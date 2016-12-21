First taste of top Austin chef's highly anticipated restaurant redo
After coming to terms with and addressing some deep personal issues, Paul Qui is ready to reboot his career with a new concept on the site of his former eponymous endeavor. We attended a preview of Kuneho, with a limited menu, and foresee success for the talented chef's new project, which holds its grand opening on January 2. We were pleased to see familiar faces in the open kitchen, including Qui and fellow Uchi alum Vu Le, alongside chef de cuisine Mia Li.
