Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atmosphere at Black Tie and Boots Ball

Charlotte Blakemore, 21, and Ryan Paylor, 33, from Austin Tex., attend the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Guests pose with life-size cutout of President Elect Donald Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Guests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Donald Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Guests pose with life-size cutout of President-elect Donald Trump during the Texas Black Tie & Boots ball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The sight of grown men dancing to country music while donning cowboy hats with blinking white lights attached made it clear - the Texans are in town.

