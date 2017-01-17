Donald Trump hotel starts inaugural tradition amid ethics concern16 min ago

Donald Trump hotel starts inaugural t...

Washington, Jan 22: Red, white and blue balloons rained down over crystal chandeliers in the soaring atrium of the Trump International Hotel at midnight in "a new inaugural tradition," its social media account promised. But while President Donald Trump's hotel in Washington did serve as a hub of Friday's inaugural activities, it also stands as ground zero for what top Democrats and some ethics advisers see as his unique web of conflicts of interest.

