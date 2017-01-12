Don Draper and 'Mad Men' archive land at University of Texas
Included in the donation are boxes of scripts, draft... . In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 photo, Steve Wilson, Curator of Film at the University of Texas' Harry Ransom Center, arranges artifacts and props from the television show "Mad Men" on the Texas campus, in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|5 hr
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|11 hr
|Dolly1081
|4,273
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC