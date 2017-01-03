Desk empty but conviction to serve is...

Desk empty but conviction to serve is not

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The second Tuesday of every odd-numbered year is a special day. For the last 16 years, I had the high privilege of taking my oath of office at the Texas Capitol to serve the citizens of San Antonio as a member of the Texas House of Representatives .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Marion (Nov '09) 13 hr Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Sat Lilbirch 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri freedom2016 4,269
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Jan 2 yes 43
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC