Delicious new restaurant opens soon at top Austin museum
Last year the Bullock Texas State History Museum announced a search for a new operator of its in-house restaurant and cafe - and the choice has been made. Raj Singh, the owner of Delicious on South Lamar Boulevard, will be at the helm when the eatery opens in February.
