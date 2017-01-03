Deer advocates, death of father and s...

Deer advocates, death of father and son top 2016 stories

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Lakeway resident Robin Davis stands with her daughter Ruby, 7, and animal advocate Anna Ware from Atlanta before the Lakeway City Council meeting on Feb. 16. Austin police charged Lakeway martial arts instructor Daniel Nathan Gillie, 28, with sexual assault of a child. Gillie worked at Champion Martial Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 2 min INFIDEL 4,262
Amber @ gas station 14 hr Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Tue fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Mon yes 43
News Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis... Dec 30 Who Knew 1
Looking for any connect in s Austin Dec 30 Scott 5
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) Dec 29 ChopChattyCathy 78
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,880

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC