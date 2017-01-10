Day 10 of cooking at home: Red pozole for days | Relish Austin
One plus - or minus, depending on your feelings about leftovers - about cooking for yourself and your two somewhat picky kids is that you end up eating what you cook for days on end. No need to think about lunch this week, the second week of this My Home Table cooking challenge .
