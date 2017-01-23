Dallas Favorite Velvet Taco Makes Austin Debut Next Month
Velvet Taco , the Dallas-based mini-chain, is opening the doors at its first Austin location this March . The funky and fast-casual taco joint is joining the Domain Northside, where it aims to deliver a fresh take on the ubiquitous taco.
