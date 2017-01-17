Crime 6 mins ago 5:41 p.m.Killeen, Harker Heights teen charged in NW Austin murder

Police have charged a third teen with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man during a marijuana deal outside a northwest Austin home in December. Court documents allege David Victor Bondurant, 19, of Killeen and Javier Roberto Teague-Salas, 19, of Harker Heights were present with Anthony E. Brown, 26, was shot and killed outside a Quinn Trail home in the early hours of Dec. 29. Mosses Augustine Howell, 19, has also been charged with murder in the case and was arrested Jan. 3. Police interviewed Howell, who said he traveled from Killen to Austin on Dec. 28 with three other people: Teague-Salas, Bondurant and a fourth suspect not identified in the affidavits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.