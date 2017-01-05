Colleagues remember Round Rock woman ...

Colleagues remember Round Rock woman killed by husband in murder-suicide

Neighbors of Zoe's Safe Place say the North Austin boarding home's residents are a nuisance, and they are disrupting business, according a l CEDAR PARK, Texas - Friends and coworkers of the Round Rock woman killed last week by her husband are remembering the woman they knew and loved through a makeshift memorial at their store, before she is laid to rest on Friday. Law enforcement officers say Van Chau, 47, was shot and killed by her husband, Kiet Chau, 53, before he took his own life, on Dec. 29. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were called to the family's home around 12:45 p.m. Deputies arrived at the home on Hunters Lodge Drive in the Vista Oaks subdivision to find both deceased with gunshot wounds.

