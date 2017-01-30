Child hit in east Austin by driver wh...

Child hit in east Austin by driver who left the scene

13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Austin police are releasing shocking video of a child being hit by a car in the hopes of finding the driver. The hit-and-run crash happened on Monday, Jan. 23 just after 7 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webberville Road in east Austin.

