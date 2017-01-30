Child hit in east Austin by driver who left the scene
Austin police are releasing shocking video of a child being hit by a car in the hopes of finding the driver. The hit-and-run crash happened on Monday, Jan. 23 just after 7 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webberville Road in east Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|5,223
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Sun
|OfficePhartss
|5
|6th street hotels
|Sun
|HotelPharts
|2
|Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo...
|Sun
|DownPharts
|2
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Sun
|BankPharts
|2
|On the prowl
|Sun
|ProwelPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC