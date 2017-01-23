Chance the Rapper to headline JMBLYA 2017 in Austin, Dallas | Austin Music...

Chance The Rapper performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. JMBLYA , the day party turn up hosted by Austin hip-hop and R&B powerhouse, Scoremore is set to return to Dallas on May 5 and Austin on May 6 with jazzy Chicago hip-hop artist, Chance the Rapper headlining.

