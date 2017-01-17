Celebrating the Role of the Black Community in Fannin County During WWI
On Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the Bonham Sam Rayburn Veterans Center, citizens of Fannin County will gather to celebrate the role of the Black Community in World War I. We will be honored to have as the guest speaker, Dr. Lila Rakosczy, who is currently the state coordinator for the Texas Historical Commission's Military Sites Program and resides in Austin, Texas. Dr. Rakosczy is a military and public historian/archaeologist with degrees from King's College London and the university of York located in York, England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|4,913
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|12 hr
|gsantos417
|9
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|20 hr
|butters_
|3
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Sat
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Jan 20
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC