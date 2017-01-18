Celebrate 100 years of the Girl Scout cookie | Raising Austin
A hundred years ago, just a few years after Girl Scouts began, a group of girls in Muskogee, Okla., made homemade sugar cookies and sold them to fund their activities. By 1922 cookie selling had caught on throughout the country, and Girl Scouts was distributing a recipe for girls to make cookies and sell them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|4,423
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|6 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|20 hr
|Pagen warrior30
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC