Capitol internships provide inside look into Texas politics
For three legislative interns, working this session at the Capitol is a foot in the door to their future careers. There are 65 students currently enrolled in the UT government department's internship program, with many working at the Capitol or an organization engaging with legislation, said James Henson, director of The Texas Politics Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Austin Discussions
