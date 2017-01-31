Capitol internships provide inside lo...

Capitol internships provide inside look into Texas politics

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

For three legislative interns, working this session at the Capitol is a foot in the door to their future careers. There are 65 students currently enrolled in the UT government department's internship program, with many working at the Capitol or an organization engaging with legislation, said James Henson, director of The Texas Politics Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 9 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 5,224
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Sun OfficePhartss 5
6th street hotels Sun HotelPharts 2
Downtown Austin Sports Bar w/ Brick Wall - Anyo... Sun DownPharts 2
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Sun BankPharts 2
On the prowl Sun ProwelPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC