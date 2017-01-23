Bob Weir brings his Campfire Band to ACL Live in April | Austin Music Source
Following last year's release of "Blue Mountain," a rare solo album from the Grateful Dead founding member, Bob Weir will come to Austin with his Campfire Band for two shows April 15-16. Tickets, $62.50-$82.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, via the ACL Live website .
