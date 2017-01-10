Black Star Co-Op's call for help results in biggest sales day ever | Liquid
A North Austin favorite put out a call to help, and Austinites answered. After announcing they may have to close their brewpub cooperative after six-plus years in business , Black Star Co-Op had its biggest sales day ever on Saturday, taking it $15,000 in sales and another $1300 in donations, while accepting dozens of new memberships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|24 min
|New Resident
|1,012
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|President Donald ...
|4,273
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|yes
|43
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC