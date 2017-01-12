Beat Winter Blues with a Staycation a...

Beat Winter Blues with a Staycation at These 7 New(ish) Austin Hotels

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

It's a well-known fact that January is one of the most depressing months of the year. Sure, Austin isn't covered in snow, and we have some of the best year-round weather , but it's still totally normal to get a case of the winter blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Wang 1,021
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Thu Flat Broke Now 1
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Wed President Donald ... 4,272
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 7 Lilbirch 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC