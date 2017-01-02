'Bathroom Bill' Fight Brewing In Texas
Texas could soon follow in the footsteps of Indiana and North Carolina and pass its own "bathroom bill" in the upcoming legislative session. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has made passage of such a bill, which could require transgender Texans to use the restroom which corresponds to their gender on their birth certificate, a priority.
