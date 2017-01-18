Barton Springs Pool closed ahead of a...

Barton Springs Pool closed ahead of anticipated flooding

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club braved chilly temperatures to take part in the annual Polar Bear Leap, welcoming in 2017 on New Year's Day. AUSTIN - Barton Springs Pool has been closed until further notice ahead of anticipated flooding from heavy rains over the past few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr huntcoyotes 4,445
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well 15 hr Bahahahahaha 1
On the prowl Tue Pagen warrior30 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 14 GetRealHighonPot 2
Someone is getting wild (May '13) Jan 14 GetRealHighonPot 8
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Jan 12 Flat Broke Now 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC