Barton Springs Pool closed ahead of anticipated flooding
The Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club braved chilly temperatures to take part in the annual Polar Bear Leap, welcoming in 2017 on New Year's Day. AUSTIN - Barton Springs Pool has been closed until further notice ahead of anticipated flooding from heavy rains over the past few days.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|4,445
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|15 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Tue
|Pagen warrior30
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
