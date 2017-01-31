Austin's coolest coworking collective...

Austin's coolest coworking collective opens 2 new spaces

Read more: CultureMap

The folks who brought us Vuka, one of the most iconic coworking spaces in Austin, have something new up their sleeves. Now branded as the Vuka Collective , this local group encompasses Impact Hub , the coworking arm; Gather, the new name for Vuka's event venues; and Wake Up, a workshop series.

