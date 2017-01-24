Austina s curbside clothing pickup service faces cancellation
Austin city council is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to cancel their contract with Simple Recycling for curbside pickup of unwanted clothes and other goods. The contract comes at no cost to the city and is meant to keep clothes out of the landfill.
