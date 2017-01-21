Austin Women's March: Experience the march in 360-degree video
More than 30,000 were expected to take part as the Women's March began in Austin on Saturday, but according to police, the actual crowds reached up to 50,000. The American-Statesman's Taylor Goldenstein reported: "Even as the front of the group settled at the Capitol for speeches around 1 p.m., two hours later there were still thousands of people walking the streets of downtown."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|51 min
|Huey Goins
|1
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Putin is the winner
|4,845
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|17 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Fri
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Jan 17
|Pagen warrior30
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC