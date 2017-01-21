Austin Women's March: Experience the ...

Austin Women's March: Experience the march in 360-degree video

10 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

More than 30,000 were expected to take part as the Women's March began in Austin on Saturday, but according to police, the actual crowds reached up to 50,000. The American-Statesman's Taylor Goldenstein reported: "Even as the front of the group settled at the Capitol for speeches around 1 p.m., two hours later there were still thousands of people walking the streets of downtown."

