Austin teen pleads guilty to stabbing nurse 21 times, wrote in diary: 'I'm so proud of myself'
A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday as part of a plea deal after she stabbed a woman 21 times and described the experience as "absolutely fantastic" in her diary. Pearl Moen didn't succeed in killing the victim, a stranger she encountered outside an Austin apartment building in November 2015, but wrote that "murder gives me a high unlike any other," according to the Austin American-Statesman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 min
|slick willie expl...
|4,859
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|8 hr
|Truth Doctor
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Sat
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Fri
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Jan 17
|Pagen warrior30
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC