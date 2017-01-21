Austin teen pleads guilty to stabbing...

Austin teen pleads guilty to stabbing nurse 21 times, wrote in diary: 'I'm so proud of myself'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday as part of a plea deal after she stabbed a woman 21 times and described the experience as "absolutely fantastic" in her diary. Pearl Moen didn't succeed in killing the victim, a stranger she encountered outside an Austin apartment building in November 2015, but wrote that "murder gives me a high unlike any other," according to the Austin American-Statesman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 5 min slick willie expl... 4,859
News Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief 8 hr Truth Doctor 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
News At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil... Sat NOM s Waffle House 1
News Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm... Fri barack voter 1
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well Jan 18 Bahahahahaha 1
On the prowl Jan 17 Pagen warrior30 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Travis County was issued at January 22 at 10:33AM CST

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC