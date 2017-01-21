Austin teen pleads guilty to stabbing nurse 21 times, wrote in diary: 'I'm so proud of myself'

A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday as part of a plea deal after she stabbed a woman 21 times and described the experience as "absolutely fantastic" in her diary. Pearl Moen didn't succeed in killing the victim, a stranger she encountered outside an Austin apartment building in November 2015, but wrote that "murder gives me a high unlike any other," according to the Austin American-Statesman .

