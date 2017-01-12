Austin students, city leaders plan to...

Austin students, city leaders plan to protest Trumpa s inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

City leaders and other organizers are planning an anti-Donald Trump protest on Inauguration Day that may prompt students to leave class early. The group "One Resistance" tells KXAN that University of Texas students will walk out of the classroom at noon on Jan. 20. They say high school students are also planning to leave at 3 p.m.; even though high school dismissal at Austin ISD isn't until 4:30 p.m. The group is planning to march from Auditorium Shores up Congress Avenue and back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 31 min Curious 1,018
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff 11 hr Flat Broke Now 1
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 18 hr Dolly1081 4,273
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 7 Lilbirch 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC