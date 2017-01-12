Austin students, city leaders plan to protest Trumpa s inauguration
City leaders and other organizers are planning an anti-Donald Trump protest on Inauguration Day that may prompt students to leave class early. The group "One Resistance" tells KXAN that University of Texas students will walk out of the classroom at noon on Jan. 20. They say high school students are also planning to leave at 3 p.m.; even though high school dismissal at Austin ISD isn't until 4:30 p.m. The group is planning to march from Auditorium Shores up Congress Avenue and back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|31 min
|Curious
|1,018
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|11 hr
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|18 hr
|Dolly1081
|4,273
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 7
|Lilbirch
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC