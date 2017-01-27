Austin restaurant specials celebrating Chinese New Year
General Tso'Boy. 11501 Rock Rose #152, 512-339-6959, generaltsoboy.com . The sandwich lovers in North Austin will a traditional pineapple cake soft serve sundae topped with pineapple caramel , as well as spicy pork wonton soup and spicy pork chili wontons, folded in a "prosperity" fold, as seen in classic Chinese New Year traditions.
