Austin receives $5.2 million grant to...

Austin receives $5.2 million grant to help address youth homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Our Pet of the Week is Flip from Texas Humane Heroes.He's a 3 year hold Dachshund mix. Flip is a super friendly guy that do well in a wide At what age do you start giving your kids chores? Do you pay them for chores around the house? Do you pay them with money with letting the AUSTIN - A young Austin woman who was homeless for four years is hopeful a new grant aimed at ending youth homelessness will help her find a permanent roof over her head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 min Observer 1,027
Ky Huber is a coward 4 hr GetRealHighonPot 2
Someone is getting wild (May '13) 4 hr GetRealHighonPot 8
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 8 hr Just Think 4,274
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Thu Flat Broke Now 1
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,346 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC