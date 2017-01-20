Austin prepares for Inauguration Day
The Obama administration will come to a close this morning as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in Donald Trump as the country's 45th president. Trump, who is entering office with historically low approval ratings, stood Thursday night in front of an audience at the Lincoln Memorial to remind the country he plans to use his message to unite everyone, including his opponents.
