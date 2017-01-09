Austin police officer fired for break...

Austin police officer fired for breaking into ex-girlfrienda s house

5 hrs ago

This is all because of recent deaths and medical emergencies involving patients under anesthesia, like 14-month-old Daisy Lynn Torres. AUSTIN - Austin Police Officer Michael Stone has been indefinitely suspended from the force after an investigation uncovered that he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and then lied about it.

Austin, TX

