Austin Police Department reports increase in annual crime rate

9 hrs ago

At the end of 2016, the Austin Police Department reported 40 murders in the city throughout the year, the most in more than a decade. Compared with 2015, the murder rate increased 66.7 percent, according to the December 2016 monthly report from APD Chief Brian Manley.

