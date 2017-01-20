Austin Playhouse's Bloomsday
Steven Dietz's rumination on a great love lost lacks some of the vivid passion it needs in this staging Thirty-five years ago, a young man from Seattle joins a walking tour of Dublin that visits key sites in James Joyce's masterpiece Ulysses . Robbie and the tour guide Caithleen hit it off, and not just in any casual sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 min
|slick willie expl...
|4,550
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Wed
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|On the prowl
|Tue
|Pagen warrior30
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 14
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC