Austin paramedic fired following drunk driving arrest
A paramedic with Austin-Travis County EMS has been indefinitely suspended after getting arrested for drunk driving. Then, while on mandatory leave, a memo shows Gregg Block did not tell his supervisors about a subsequent trip to see family in California.
