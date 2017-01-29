Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivers Sta...

Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivers State of the City address

In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order to ban refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, Mayor Steve Adler reassured immigrants and refugees they are safe in Austin during his State of the City address Saturday evening. On Friday, Trump signed an order to temporarily bar refugees, green card holders and travelers from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

