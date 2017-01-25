Austin lawyer Trey Trainor joins Trump administration
Rep. Jonathan Stickland's attorney, Trey Trainor waits for House Committee on General Investigating & Ethics to resume on Sep 15, 2015. Stickland has been accused of breaking the law by listing witnesses who were not in Austin as supporters of his legislation during a House Transportation Committee in late April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|5,165
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Review: Adore Bela Lash Lounge
|5 hr
|Christi H
|1
|Gentalmans club
|Wed
|Secrets
|2
|Dell Job Statis
|Wed
|worker
|1
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Jan 22
|gsantos417
|9
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|Jan 22
|butters_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC