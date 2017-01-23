Austin hip-hop fest announces 2017 lineup, but the location is secret
The spring festival season is heating up with the return of Texas hip-hop and electronic music fest JMBLYA . The unique two-day, two-city event will take over Dallas on May 5 and Austin on May 6. Chance the Rapper will headline both days of JMBLYA.
