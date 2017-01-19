Austin Food & Wine Festival releases lineup; tickets go on sale | The Feed
Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson will return to the Austin Food & Wine Festival and compete in the Rock Your Taco event on April 29. Deborah Cannon/AMERICAN-STATESMAN 2015 The sixth annual Austin Food & Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores on April 28-30 with its usual stellar lineup of local, regional and national culinary talent. The festival, which was rained out last year, released its roster of talent and put tickets on sale this week .
