Austin food truck famous for tacos opens first-ever restaurant space
South Austin, this one's for you. Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 11500 Manchaca Rd. The food truck began raking in the accolades as soon as it debuted in 2013.
