Austin family caught up in chaos at F...

Austin family caught up in chaos at Fort Lauderdale airport

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

After a deadly shooting in a Florida airport Friday morning , a second scare caused more evacuations more than an hour later, over fears of another shooter. Among those evacuees was an Austin-area family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Marion (Nov '09) 1 hr Miller 8
Ky Huber is a coward Sat Lilbirch 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri freedom2016 4,269
Amber @ gas station Jan 3 Hard4u 1
How can I check organizational updates of Liqui... Jan 3 fransherrell 2
Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15) Jan 2 yes 43
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,069

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC